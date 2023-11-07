Chase Young got real about possibly signing an extension with the San Francisco 49ers after being traded ther.

The San Francisco 49ers made a big move at the trade deadline to bring in Chase Young from the Washington Commanders to bolster the team's pass rush and slot him on the opposite side of Nick Bosa, and while Young is happy to join a winning team, he made it clear that he is not worrying about a long-term contract as of right now with the 49ers.

“I'm not even worried about that right now,” Chase Young said, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Focus. “I'm just worried about learning this playbook and just being the best player that I can be.”

Young is entering free agency this offseason after the Commanders declined his fifth-year option this offseason. The 49ers have a lot of stars on defense, with Nick Bosa and Fred Warner to name a few. The team also gave Javon Hargrave a big contract this offseason as well. If Young has a strong stint with the 49ers, he will likely set himself up to get a big contract in the offseason.

Young is the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and was viewed as a can't-miss prospect at the time. This season, Young has finally recovered from multiple years of injuries, and seems to be reminding people why he was so highly-touted coming out of Ohio State.

It will be interesting to see how Young plays the rest of this season with Bosa and Javon Hargrave on a defensive line with him. If all goes to plan, Young will add a Super Bowl ring with the 49ers and enter the offseason looking to get a big payday.