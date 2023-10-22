The San Francisco 49ers are headed to their first game of the 2023 NFL season after a loss, and there's the possibility that they will not have two of their top players ready to suit up in time for Monday's matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings in the Twin Cities. Running back Christian McCaffrey and offensive tackle Trent Williams are labeled questionable and doubtful, respectively, for Week 7, as noted by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“49ers’ RB Christian McCaffrey, who practiced limited today for the first time this week, is questionable for Monday night vs. the Vikings due to his oblique injury. 49ers’ OT Trent Williams is doubtful for Monday night due to his ankle injury.”

With a questionable tag, it appears that McCaffrey has a greater chance than Williams to be on the field against the Vikings. After missing practices on Thursday and Friday, McCaffrey logged in a limited practice session on Saturday. McCaffrey did not finish last Sunday's 19-17 shocking loss to the Cleveland Browns at home, exiting the game with an upper-body injury after getting hit in the ribs.

Williams, on the other hand, also sustained an injury in the Browns game. He was seen in a walking boot following the loss to Cleveland and has recorded three consecutive DNPs in the lead-up to Week 7's Vikings game.

49ers offense dealing with injuries to key weapons

The 49ers' offense remains one of the most lethal in the NFL this season despite the loss to the Browns and the injuries to McCaffrey and Williams. However, their attack likely will see a significant drop if both guys ultimately get ruled out of Week 7, especially with wide receiver Deebo Samuel already declared out.