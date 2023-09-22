The San Francisco 49ers got an injury scare during the 4th quarter of their Thursday Night Football win over the New York Giants. After getting tackled, wide receiver Deebo Samuel stayed laying on the field for a while before he was helped off.

Though part of Samuel's excellence is his ability to catch passes over the middle and take big hits while still holding on to the ball as a physical receiver, it almost got him into trouble when he had to briefly come out of the game after the big hit.

The good news was Samuel was able to return later in the game and caught a 27-yard touchdown pass to put the game completely out of reach. Even better, the 49ers have confirmed Friday that Samuel didn't have any fractures in his ribs, but is still day-to-day, per 49ers team reporter Lindsey Pallares.

The positive update is also great for the 49ers as Brandon Aiyuk is dealing with a shoulder issue which kept him out of Thursday's game with the Giants. With Aiyuk out, Deebo had his best game of the season. He caught six receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown during the win.

Deebo's performance was even more impressive since he accumulated so many of his yards after the catch. Samuel got 81 of his 129 yards after the catch as he weaved by defenders, broke tackles, and ran up the field. His tackle-breaking ability helped the 49ers even convert on 3rd-and-long when quarterback Brock Purdy threw him a screen pass and he picked up 30 yards.

The 10 days of rest should allow Deebo Samuel to heal in time for their Week 4 game versus the Arizona Cardinals.