After a lackluster, injury-ridden 2023-23 season, Deebo Samuel is reminding NFL fans that he is still one of the most exciting and impactful offensive players in the game today. The New York Giants learned that the hard way in their Thursday Night Football showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. Though, it wasn't all rosy for Samuel.

The 2021 All-Pro wide receiver, while in the midst of a big fourth-quarter play, was brought down to the ground by several New York defensive men after a prolonged struggle. It was a seemingly innocuous play, but Samuel did not get up right away. He exited briefly before scoring a 27-yard touchdown that brought the game to its eventual final score of 30-12.

The dynamic athlete explained how he was feeling afterwards. “WR Deebo Samuel said he landed on the ball on the play that he was down and had the wind knocked out of him,” ESPN's Nick Wagoner posted on X. “Doesn't seem concerned about any issues moving forward.”

Injuries could linger and feel much worse than they did during an adrenaline high, so fans should still keep an eye out for any updates. But it is reassuring to hear that the Niners star apparently just got rattled a bit. His long-term health is integral to the team's Super Bowl aspirations.

As deep as San Fran's offense is, a receiving-rushing hybrid like Samuel enables head coach Kyle Shanahan to fully tap into his ingenuity. The former second-round pick did little out of the backfield (one carry for two yards) but torched the beleaguered Giants for 129 receiving yards and the aforementioned touchdown.

He has 10 days to fully heal up before the 3-0 49ers host the lowly Arizona Cardinals in Week 4. Samuel will have another prime opportunity to showcase his unique ability.