By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Deebo Samuel’s possible Week 17 return received a concerning update on Friday, per Nick Wagoner.

“Deebo wasn’t doing much during the small window we get to watch. Gut feeling is his return is more likely to come next week but we’ll hear more from Kyle Shanahan in about an hour,” Wagoner shared on Twitter.

Samuel has been able to participate in Niners’ recent practices. But this latest report does not bode well for his Week 17 status. Nevertheless, it seems likely that Samuel will return next week at the latest barring unforeseen circumstances.

49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan previously revealed a promising update on Deebo Samuel.

“Deebo, his ankle and knee are making real good progress, still working his way back,” Shanahan said, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com via Pro Football Talk.

The 49ers have survived an injury-plagued 2022 campaign. They currently hold a convincing lead in the NFC West and are well on their way to the playoffs. QB Brock Purdy has impressed since taking over amid Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury. With that being said, Purdy and the 49ers’ offense will certainly benefit once Samuel is cleared to return.

As Wagoner mentioned in his report, Shanahan will provide further updates on Samuel’s status soon. San Francisco does not need to rush Deebo Samuel back into game-action given their strong division lead. So it would not be surprising to see them rule out the star receiver for Week 17.

But nothing is official at this juncture. We will provide updates on Samuel as they are made available.