NFL owners approved a rule change to allow players to wear the No. 0 starting this season. At least one player, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, is not looking forward to seeing goose eggs on jerseys.

“Im not a fan of #0,” Samuel tweeted shortly after the rule was announced.

All players except for offensive and defensive linemen are permitted to choose No. 0. Some players have already pounced on the number, most notably Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

This is the second time in the last three years NFL owners have approved a rule change involving jersey numbers. During the 2021 offseason, owners accepted a rule change allowing most non-linemen to wear numbers 1-49.

Only three NFL players have worn the No. 0 in a regular season game. Obert Logan, nicknamed “The Little O,” was the last player to wear the number, donning it for the New Orleans Saints in 1967.

Linebacker Bryan Cox last wore No. 0 in a preseason game for the New England Patriots in 2001.

It will be interesting to see the position disparity with the new number. College players have been permitted to wear the number since 2020, so some newcomers into the league may be happy with the fact that they can keep their jersey number in the pros.

If you attend an NFL game this year or beyond, don’t be surprised to see the No. 0 slashing across the field. Players should be wary though, as having No. 0 as a number could easily lead to clowning from fans and players alike following a bad game.

Perhaps that’s why Deebo Samuel isn’t a fan.