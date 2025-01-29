It was a disappointing season for Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers. This time last year the 49ers were preparing to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. But after an ugly 6-11 finish in 2024, San Francisco missed the playoffs. The Chiefs, on the other hand, are attempting to win their third straight title.

It’s not easy for Samuel to root for either the Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles as they prepare to square off in Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles are a tough NFC opponent and they crushed the 49ers in the Conference Championship Game following the 2022 season. But the Chiefs’ victory in last year’s Super Bowl is still fresh in Samuel’s mind – not to mention KC’s win in the regular season rematch. So the 49ers’ veteran wideout is backing the Eagles.

“They [Chiefs] beat me twice so I got all the reason to hate… It’s the Chiefs and the Eagles, you know I got a love hate for both, but I got all the love for my brother AJ Brown over there, so I definitely want to see him win,” Samuel said via Coach Yac on X.

“I definitely don’t want to see Mahomes get the third one. I’m rocking with AJ and Saquon with this one for sure,” he added.

49ers’ WR Deebo Samuel is rooting for AJ Brown and the Eagles over the Chiefs

Brown came alive in the Eagles’ win over the Washington Commanders in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. The sixth-year wideout had a quiet postseason, failing to top 14 receiving yards in either of his first two games. But he was a tone-setter against the Commanders, racking up 96 yards and a touchdown on six receptions.

Barkley was once again exceptional on Sunday, rushing for 118 yards and three scores. In three postseason games, the veteran back has 442 yards and five touchdowns. After leading the league with 2,005 rushing yards, he has a chance to make NFL history in the Super Bowl as Barkely is just 30 yards shy of breaking Terrell Davis’ all-time rushing record for a season including the playoffs. However, he would need four touchdowns to equal Davis in the scoring department.

The 49ers are hoping to bounce back from a brutal season next year. GM John Lynch shut down trade rumors surrounding Samuel, so the WR is expected to be back with San Francisco in 2025.

The 2024 campaign was frustrating for Deebo, who spoke out about a lack of touches. Ultimately, Samuel finished with some of the lowest numbers of his career. In 15 games with the 49ers he caught just 51 passes for 670 yards and three touchdowns.

Nonetheless, it’s never a good idea to bet against Samuel. It’s safe to assume the former All-Pro will attack the offseason and approach the 49ers' 2025 season as a revenge tour. Until then, he’s hoping the Eagles can prevent Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs from three-peating.