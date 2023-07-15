George Kittle says he predicted a team-up with Christian McCaffrey back in 2019. His alleged prediction came true in 2022 when the San Francisco 49ers traded for McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. Kittle explained his prediction in a recent episode of Pardon My Take.

“In 2019 we traded jerseys, and I wrote on his jersey, ‘I'll see you soon.' I've been speaking it into existence for so long,” Kittle said.

“I was playing Call of Duty and all of a sudden one of my buddies was like ‘Hey dude did you see you just traded for Christian McCaffrey?' I was like … what? I looked at my phone; I think Ian Rapoport tweeted it,” Kittle said. “I called (McCaffrey) instantly, I was like, ‘Are you kidding?'”

49ers' loaded offense

Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the NFL. In fact, San Francisco already featured a loaded offense prior to acquiring McCaffrey. However, McCaffrey's presence added a new element to the 49ers' offensive versatility. McCaffrey's expressed his love for the 49ers since being traded, and the team's future is bright.

That said, the team has questions at quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo is now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, Brock Purdy and Trey Lance have both dealt with injury concerns. If the 49ers can find a reliable option under center, they will become one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL between their offensive weapons and steady defense.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the 49ers as they are made available.