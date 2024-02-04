Warren Sapp did not hold back.

Cam Newton has recently caused controversy when he tried to clarify his statement on a previous take about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy being a game manager. Newton stands by his game-manager opinion on Purdy but also said that his stance is not out of hate and just a purely objective football comment. He also added that Purdy is just the 10th-best player on the Niners team that will be playing against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas.

That latest take about Purdy being so far down in the pecking order of best 49ers players list has once again triggered extreme emotions from several folks, including Hall of Famer defensive tackle Warren Sapp.

“Cam is just being an ass. I don’t know why but he is. Brock Purdy did a milk check at the end of that game. Did you see it when he took off for a first down? Good ol milk check,” Sapp said during a recent episode of the Fearless with Jason Whitlock podcast.

“I don’t know why Cam is so angry… If you wasn’t THAT guy, let’s not get on these podcasts talking like you was THAT guy… Cam, you were a glorified running back, son,” added Sapp, who seemingly did not like the way Newton talked about the 49ers star.

Regardless of what Newton feels about Purdy, the 49ers signal-caller will have a golden opportunity to further silence his haters and critics on Feb. 11 versus the reigning Super Bowl champions.