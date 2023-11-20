The San Francisco 49ers lost Talanoa Hufanga to injury, but had Ji’Ayir Brown waiting in the wings, thanks to Fred Warner's leadership.

Injuries are an unfortunate reality in the NFL, but players know the “next man up” mantra is real. So when San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner continually implored rookie Ji’Ayir Brown to stay vigilant, Brown took Warner's words to heart.

“Every day they tell me, stay ready, stay ready,‘” Brown told the media after the 49ers' 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, courtesy of The Mercury News' Jerry McDonald.

“It didn’t happen the first couple of games, or the games after that but I always knew one day it was going to happen. I was talking to Fred last night and he was like, ‘Stay ready.' I told him, ‘That’s why I’m here with you.'”

Brown got into action when All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga left the game with an injury that the team fears is a season-ending torn ACL. The rookie out of Penn State made the most of his opportunity.

In his first extended stretch of playing time on defense, Brown had three passes defensed and intercepted a Baker Mayfield pass. The interception and one of the pass breakups came in the end zone in the fourth quarter on back-to-back drives, when the Bucs were still within striking distance of the lead.

Warner has long been lauded as a leader on the 49ers defense. Clearly, his words held weight with Brown, and as a result, the rookie safety was able to seamlessly step into the lineup with Hufanga injured.

Losing Hufanga for the season would be a major blow to a 49ers team with Super Bowl aspirations. But because he listened to Warner, Brown proved up to the challenge of filling in.