San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is hopeful the team will come to terms on a new contract with star rusher Nick Bosa soon. And he left no room for speculation when asked if the franchise was preparing for any other outcome.

When asked if the team would consider a trade involving Bosa as talks drag on and with the 49ers set to start their season in 11 days, Shanahan was unambiguous. “No” was his simple reply, per NFL Network's James Palmer.

Shanahan's response should come as no surprise to NFL fans. While Bosa would draw major interest around the league should the 49ers shop him, the timing makes no sense for San Francisco.

Coming off a season in which they advanced to the NFC Championship Game with their 3rd-string quarterback, the 49ers harbor legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. They remain loaded with playmakers on offense, with one of the NFL's best offensive minds calling the shots.

On the other side of the ball, the 49ers have several playmakers. But Bosa is the standout of the bunch. The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year makes San Francisco's defense go by constantly pressuring opposing QBs.

Over the last two seasons, Bosa has racked up 34 sacks and six forced fumbles. It is hard to imagine any scenario in which the 49ers would be able to replace Bosa's production at this point in the offseason.

While Shanahan admitted that he thought the contract “would come probably at this time, just looking at the history of those things,” it's still more likely than not that Bosa's deal will get done. Shanahan, for one, is not entertaining other possibilities just yet.