Finally, the Dallas Cowboys came up with enough cash to satisfy CeeDee Lamb. And coach Mike McCarthy has a plan going forward. But what does Lamb's new contract mean for Ja'Marr Chase and Brandon Aiyuk?

Lamb became the second-highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. The extension came in at four years worth $136 million. It includes the highest-ever signing bonus given to a wide receiver, with $38 million deposited into Lamb’s rather sizeable bank account.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb set a high bar

Things started earlier this year with Justin Jefferson cashing in with the Vikings before the Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill joined the dough party. With those big deals under wraps, Lamb demanded his chuck of the NFL pie. And why not? He’s earned three straight Pro Bowls and he finished third in the AP offensive player of the year voting in 2023.

Lamb has 395 catches for 5,145 yards and 32 scores in four seasons. Chase has 268 grabs for 3,717 yards and 29 touchdowns in three seasons with the Bengals. So he certainly has a place at the big-boy table.

What about Aiyuk? In his four seasons with the 49ers, he has totaled 261 catches for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns. His numbers are lower because he’s not the lone focal point of the offense like Lamb and Chase are.

Lamb’s $34 per year deal dwarfs the current contracts of Chase ($21.8 million) and Aiyuk ($14.124 million).

Chase seeks a new deal and reportedly made it known he wanted to see if Lamb could take the Cowboys to the woodshed. And Lamb did that, to the tune of $100 million guaranteed.

One good thing for Chase is he hasn’t turned his back on the Bengals. Assistant coach Troy Walters said Chase has been involved, according to espn.com.

“Even though he is not practicing, he's been engaged,” said Walters. “He's asking questions, he's helping the young guys. He's been great, (and) he's staying sharp mentally. So when he does come back, I don't think he's going to skip a beat.”

What about WR Brandon Aiyuk?

It seems a bit more tenuous than Chase. Still, Aiyuk made the trip with the 49ers to their final preseason, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said it didn’t create a distraction, according to nbcsportsbayarea.com.

“Anyone who’s on our team, we want them to make the trip, especially if we think they’re healthy and stuff,” Shanahan said. “So, that’s why we had him do it.”

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy said he thinks Aiyuk will slot back in seamlessly when the contract stall gets settled.

“I'd be confident in us being about to pick up where we left off,” Purdy said. “I've been throwing to him for two years, and obviously going on three, understanding our plays, our concepts, where he needs to be, where the receiver needs to be. I'd be pretty confident in him coming back and us being on the same page.”