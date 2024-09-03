The San Francisco 49ers are ready to make another run at the Super Bowl in 2024. San Francisco's first test of the new season will be against the New York Jets. The Jets pose an interesting challenge for the 49ers because nobody knows what to expect from a Rodgers-led Jets offense. However, one 49ers defender is intimately familiar with Jets-era Aaron Rodgers.

Leonard Floyd recently talked about last year's Monday Night Football opener on an appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast.

Adam Schefter asked Floyd what kind of backlash he received from Jets fans after injuring Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 of 2023. Floyd did not hold back with his answer.

“The fans just [made threats] you know, hoping the worst for me basically. I didn't pay no mind to it, I'm using it as my crutch for this game, as my motivation,” Floyd said. “They was talking crazy.”

Schefter inquired about some of the specific things that Jets fans told Floyd on social media.

“I hope you die, I hope something happens to your family,” Floyd began. “It was just a whole bunch of different things [in my inbox.] And I'm like dang I'm just playing football, I'm not trying to [hurt him.]”

Floyd also confirmed that there were multiple threats made towards him. However, he noted that they only occurred shortly after the Jets game.

“I knew that I wasn't trying to hurt him because Aaron's one of my favorite QBs to go against, one of my favorites to watch.”

Floyd may experience some deja vu in Week 1. Once again he and the 49ers will take on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

49ers and Trent Williams are nearing an agreement on new contract after holdout

Aaron Rodgers may be worrying about his pass protection in Week 1, but Brock Purdy will not be.

The 49ers and 11-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams are close to finalizing a new contract according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Williams returned to the Bay Area on Monday night, suggesting that a deal appears to be close to finished.

San Francisco was previously embroiled in multiple holdouts during training camp, with Williams and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk seeking new deals. Now Aiyuk has a long-term extension and Williams will soon have a new deal.

Williams is one of the best offensive lineman in the NFL and is likely seeking a new deal that reflects his talent. His current contract has him as the sixth best offensive tackle based on average annual salary. It will be interesting to examine the details of Williams' new contract once they are made public.

Now that the 49ers have paid Aiyuk, and will soon pay Williams, GM John Lynch's attention should turn towards QB Brock Purdy.