It has been a year of injury for the San Francisco 49ers, but Brock Purdy is fighting to get back on the field. However, for those who think Kyle Shanahan’s job is in jeopardy, Luke Keuchly burned the idea to the ground.

Keuchly said the notion could be termed “preposterous,” according to his appearance on the Up & Adams Show.

“I think it’s preposterous,” Keuchly said. “I have played against Kyle Shanahan, (and) I love him as a coach … any talk of them moving on from him would be a terrible decision for the 49ers.”

The 49ers have benefitted from being in a muddled division. The Seahawks and Cardinals are each 6-5 while the Rams and 49ers both stand at 5-6.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan trying to keep team in hunt

Keuchly said he knows what it’s like to play against a Kyle Shanahan team.

“I had such a challenge playing against that offense and that system, and what they’re capable of doing,” Keuchly said. “I think they’ve had some injuries at key places this year. With that being said, they’re a game back in the NFC West. I think moving on from him would be ridiculous.”

Part of the hope for the 49ers will be getting Purdy back on the field. Without him, they might have trouble winning more than one or two of their remaining game. The Buffalo Bills are up first. Games against the Dolphins, Lions, Rams, and Cardinals remain.

However, there’s no guarantee Purdy will make it, Shanahan said, according to 49ers.com. Purdy practiced Monday, but will rest Tuesday, Shanahan said, according to nbcsports.com.

“It went all good,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “We didn’t push it that hard, but he did some light throwing, which was a good sign that the pain hadn’t come back, and we’ll rest it tomorrow and see how he feels as the week goes.”

Shanahan acknowledged the injury woes and the role they played in the 38-10 loss to the Packers, according to 49ers.com.

“We are missing some guys, especially some of the more physical guys in terms of like Dre Greenlaw and some of our D-lineman,” Shanahan said. “And losing our biggest run-stopper in Jordan Elliott during that game. We're missing some guys out there, which makes a difference. But I thought that they did better in the run game in the second half. Offensively, I don't think we are lacking physicality. We just didn't get our run game going today and a lot of that has to do with not attempting to do much of it too.”