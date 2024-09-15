The San Francisco 49ers weren't able to come out of Week 2 with a win against the Minnesota Vikings, but they were able to avoid a serious injury to their key defensive player. Nick Bosa went down in the third quarter of the game and was helped off the field by the 49ers medical staff. After the game, Bosa spoke to reporters about the injury and what he thought happened on the play, saying that he got rolled up “pretty bad.

“Thankfully, I'm good. I was a little scared, yeah,” Bosa said.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver was hurt on the same play, but away from where Bosa was injured. Jefferson got rolled up by Fred Warner and had to leave the game with a right quad injury.

A few plays before that one, tight end George Kittle was hurt but went back to the locker room for an IV. He returned later to the game and played.

It's good for the 49ers that Bosa didn't suffer a serious injury, being one of the team's best defensive players. It'll be interesting to see what practice looks like for Bosa this upcoming week, but since he was able to talk to reporters after the game, there's a good chance he could play in Week 3.

49ers trying to avoid injury bug early in season

Luckily for the 49ers, they were able to avoid any major injuries in this game to Nick Bosa or George Kittle, as they're already dealing with one with running back Christian McCaffrey. He was put on IR, as he's been dealing with Achilles tendinitis before the season even started. There's a good chance that McCaffrey could be out longer than four weeks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Christian McCaffrey, the star running back for the 49ers, officially placed on injured reserve yesterday,” Rapoport said. “He is out for the next four games at least. That means Jordan Mason, the former undrafted free agent who became a star last week, is now the starter going forward.

“My understanding, Christian McCaffrey is dealing with painful Achilles tendinitis described to me as frustrating and difficult, difficult to run, surely difficult to get rid of. Now, he is not at more of a risk of tearing his Achilles, but from my understanding, he's likely to be out six weeks or potentially more, which means Mason, the preseason MVP of the 49ers, is going to get a ton of touches.”

Luckily for the 49ers, they have a reliable back in Jordan Mason who has played well the past two games. The 49ers also have enough weapons on offense to make up for McCaffrey's absence, but it'll be up to Brock Purdy to deliver them the ball.