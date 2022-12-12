By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Even with Jimmy Garoppolo done for the rest of the season, the San Francisco 49ers still looked like a serious contender for the Super Bowl following their 35-7 thumping of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home Sunday. However, it was not all that perfect for the Niners, particularly because star wide receiver Deebo Samuel appeared to have suffered a lower-body injury in the second quarter of the contest.

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham saw that play unfold and expressed his concern in a heartfelt message he posted on Twitter.

I just got chills. My heart goes out to u Deebo. Prayin for u — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 11, 2022

The initial fear for Samuel was that he sustained a serious knee injury, but the 49ers appeared to have dodged a bullet when it was later believed that the wideout likely have suffered a high-ankle sprain. It is still a concerning injury but an ankle injury is a much more manageable and generally a less serious ailment to deal with and recover from than a knee issue.

Beckham knows how hard it is to suffer a knee injury. After all, it’s the reason why he hasn’t signed with a team yet and why he hasn’t played a single snap this season, so far. Beckham is mostly linked to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants as a potential landing spot, but could the 49ers come out of nowhere and win the Beckham sweepstakes?

Meanwhile, the 49ers are now 9-4 and riding a six-game win streak, which they would be seeking to extend in Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks on the road.