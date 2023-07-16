Sam Darnold signed with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason, a team that has a lot of quarterback competition with Brock Purdy and Trey Lance ahead of him, and Darnold explained his reasoning for signing with the team this offseason.

“Guys are open, I mean, there's a lot of guys open on dang near every play,” Sam Darnold said, via Marc Delucchi of Niners Nation. “It just seems like there's a ton of answers. Great run game. I mean, whenever you can have a great run game as a quarterback, that's always a comforting feeling. I think just with certain weapons that they have, you know, Deebo, Aiyuk, George, Obviously Christian, Juice, Jauan Jennings, like there's so many guys you can go on and on.”

Kyle Shanahan's system is known as one of the best in the NFL. Despite being behind both Brock Purdy and Trey Lance on the depth chart, Darnold was excited to join Kyle Shanahan's team.

“They've been there for so long, and Kyle's been able to understand kind of what everyone does well, what they don't do well, and I feel like very game plan he uses gets the most out of his guys,” Darnold said, via Delucchi. “That's a very good feeling as a quarterback, knowing that the coordinator is going to put everyone in the best position possible.”

The 49ers are expected to be one of the NFC's top teams again in 2023. With uncertainty regarding Purdy's return from elbow surgery, Darnold could get some playing time early on if Lance struggles. If not, he will likely experience what it is like being a part of a winning team.