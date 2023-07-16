Kicker Robbie Gould expressed a desire to return to the San Francisco 49ers, the team did not bring him back, and Gould explained why he is not on Kyle Shanahan's team anymore.

“I would've loved to have gone back there,” Robbie Gould said, via Matt Maiocco of NFC Sports Bay Area. “I told them I wanted to go back there. We never got an offer from the team and we never had a conversation about coming back.”

Gould remains a free agent, looking for an opportunity for the 2023 season. The 49ers selected Michigan kicker Jake Moody in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The hope for the 49ers is Jake Moody replaces Gould as a young kicker who can stick around for a long time.

Despite not being brought back, Gould had nothing bad to say about Kyle Shanahan.

“Kyle is the best head coach in the NFL,” Gould said, via Maiocco. “The guy is an offensive genius. He's an awesome dude. I can't speak highly enough about how great of a dude he is, how awesome he's been to me. I think he's unbelievable as a head coach. The opportunity to come in and play for him was awesome. He fought for me every single time my deal was up.”

Gould spoke about training camp coming up, and then getting a chance with a team in 2023.

“I know training camp is coming up and I'm ready for the next opportunity,” Gould said, via Maiocco. “And I'm sure these teams will give these young kids a chance and find out who has a chance to compete. I think things will get a lot more serious. But, yeah, I'm ready to go and looking forward to next season.”

Gould certainly hopes a competitive team is in need of an experienced kicker by the end of training camp.