San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk didn’t miss an opportunity to celebrate Arizona State’s commanding 45-19 win over Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game—and take a playful jab at teammate Brock Purdy in the process.

Aiyuk, a proud alumnus of Arizona State, took to Instagram to rib Purdy, a former Iowa State Cyclone. In a lighthearted video posted to his Instagram story, Aiyuk said, “Brock, my brother, let me get that brother. Let me get that, all blue, please. Make sure it’s all there too. Thank you.”

The comments suggest the two teammates had a wager on the game's outcome, with Aiyuk now ready to collect on the bet after ASU’s dominant performance secured its first conference title since 1996. Arizona State delivered a standout performance against Iowa State, piling up 464 total yards of offense.

Running back Cam Skattebo was unstoppable, rushing for 170 yards and two touchdowns, while freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt impressed with 219 passing yards and three touchdowns on just 12 completions. The Sun Devils overwhelmed the Cyclones with 35 unanswered points, showcasing why head coach Kenny Dillingham’s squad is having a historic season.

49ers stars playful banter is the only highlight of the season

With their conference title in hand, the Sun Devils now await their College Football Playoff seeding, set to be revealed on Sunday. While Aiyuk is reveling in his alma mater’s success, the 49ers have faced significant adversity this season. Aiyuk himself was sidelined in Week 7 after suffering a season-ending ACL and MCL injury, and the team has dealt with a string of setbacks to key players.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey missed significant time due to Achilles tendinitis, which required him to seek treatment in Germany, while quarterback Brock Purdy has been managing a shoulder injury that kept him out in Week 12. Purdy is, however, expected to return for the 49ers’ matchup against the Chicago Bears this Sunday.

Despite the difficulties, moments like Aiyuk’s playful trolling highlight the strong camaraderie within the team. Even amid a tough season, the players continue to show their bond through friendly competition and humor. Aiyuk’s celebration serves as a light-hearted reminder of the team spirit that keeps the 49ers together, even through challenges. As the Sun Devils prepare for their playoff push, Aiyuk will undoubtedly be watching, while Purdy might be looking for redemption in next year’s college football season.