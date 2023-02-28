After the trade deadline, the next best hope of a contending NBA team to bolster their roster is via the buyout market. Over the past few seasons, teams with hopes of making a deep playoff run have made additions off the buyout market that, while not particularly game-changing, helped on the margins.

This season alone, some teams have already picked up pieces that could be of help to their quest of winning an NBA championship or, at the very least, making the postseason. For example, the Los Angeles Clippers nabbed arguably the highest-profile free agent on the buyout market in recent history in Russell Westbrook, while the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls signed Kevin Love and Patrick Beverley, respectively, to address certain roster needs.

With the playoff eligibility deadline of March 1 fast approaching, players looking to latch onto contending teams will have to secure a buyout sooner than later. Here are the five best players who could soon join the buyout market ahead of the looming playoff eligibility deadline.

Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets

Seth Curry’s inclusion on this list could be a cause for confusion for some. After all, Curry is one of the best shooters in the league. Contending teams know that letting go of the unheralded Curry brother isn’t the best idea. Just ask the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers.

However, the Nets’ trade deadline overhaul changed a lot of things, including their current title-contending stance. Without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in town, it’s difficult to envision the Nets competing for an NBA championship despite their impressive depth.

As a result of the Nets’ foray into the uncertain middle ground between competing and rebuilding, which includes the integration of new pieces such as Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Dorian Finney-Smith, Seth Curry now finds himself on the fringes of the Nets rotation. That is hardly a good use of Curry’s coveted skillset.

During the Nets’ most recent game, a 129-127 loss against the Atlanta Hawks, Curry only played in seven minutes, with Cam Thomas and Royce O’Neale pulling ahead of him in the rotation. Ben Simmons’ eventual return from his current injury will only further complicate matters.

The Nets might be hesitant to relinquish the 32-year old for nothing. But with Seth Curry approaching free agency in a few months’ time, it may not be the worst idea for the veteran sharpshooter to pursue a more prominent role on another playoff team.

Derrick Rose, New York Knicks

Derrick Rose, the 2011 NBA MVP, has not played in any meaningful minutes for the Knicks since late December. Since then, Rose has racked up one DNP after another; in fact, he has not played in 24 consecutive games before the Madison Square Garden crowd implored head coach Tom Thibodeau to put Rose in during garbage time in their win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

The Knicks have remained adamant that they would like to do right by Rose; this could mean that the former MVP could soon find himself on the buyout market so he could play and contribute for another contending team. In particular, the Phoenix Suns – whose contending status got a major boost following the addition of Kevin Durant – have reportedly expressed interest in signing Rose should he secure a buyout.

Nevertheless, with the Knicks rolling at the moment, it’s hard to envision the Knicks front office, as capable as they are of making some boneheaded moves as we’ve come to see in previous years, cutting a beloved veteran in the locker room loose.

Dario Saric, Oklahoma City Thunder

Acquired by the Thunder along with a future second-round pick for Darius Bazley, Dario Saric has played a small part off the OKC bench backing up rookie center Jaylin Williams. Saric essentially replaced the role of former Thunder veteran Mike Muscala.

Nonetheless, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has now returned from injury, which gives the Thunder two capable big men of filling in the minutes for them at the five. Saric’s ability to help the offense from the mid/high-post area, along with his ability to shoot from deep, could be of help to a team right on the fringes of the play-in hunt.

However, the Thunder could decide to roll with their young players to end the season, which could render Saric expendable.

George Hill, Indiana Pacers

George Hill has long been a no-nonsense, solid option at point guard. However, at 36 years old, Hill has definitely slowed down, his shooting from beyond the arc plummeting to the low-30s in terms of percentage.

Nonetheless, Hill should be a solid veteran presence in the locker room for a team looking to make a deep playoff run. Moreover, Hill will not try to do too much, filling his role to the best of his ability. There’s a reason why coaches love Hill.

Cory Joseph, Detroit Pistons

Cory Joseph could soon join his former teammate, Nerlens Noel, on the buyout market. But with the Pistons being razor thin at the guard positions, the third-worst team in the NBA could decide to hold onto the 31-year old floor general as they try to build strong habits amid all the losing.