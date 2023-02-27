Following many big moves ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, the buyout market once again brought some interesting signings to playoff teams.

2017 MVP Russell Westbrook joined the Los Angeles Clippers with the Paul George and Kawhi Leonard duo after he agreed to a buyout with the Utah Jazz. Longtime Cavalier Kevin Love signed with the Miami Heat after he fell out of the rotation in Cleveland. In addition to trading for Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns brought in Terrence Ross after he parted ways with the Orlando Magic. Patrick Beverley went home to join the Chicago Bulls and is making an impact.

Despite some big names already finding their new homes, some are still trying to find a new team for the remainder of the year. With the March 1 deadline for players to be waived and still retain playoff eligibility just around the corner, more players could become available pretty soon.

With that being said, here are the five best NBA free agents still available after the initial buyout surge.

5. C Tony Bradley

Although the buyout market allows players to sign with new teams, it also means others need to lose their roster spots to clear the way for these new signings. This was the case for Tony Bradley. The Chicago Bulls waived the big man in order to bring in Patrick Beverley after the guard parted ways with the Magic.

In the 2022-23 season, Bradley had very limited time on the court for the Bulls. He appeared in just 12 games and averaged only 2.8 minutes a night. He put up 1.6 points and less than a rebound per game. He did play a bit more last season as Chicago’s backup center, but Andre Drummond’s arrival knocked him down the depth chart.

At the age of 24, Bradley could be a cheap backup big for a playoff contender. Per 36 minutes in his career, he records 14.3 points and 13.2 rebounds plus 1.8 blocks.

Teams such as the Sacramento Kings could add Bradley to their second unit. He could be an immediate backup to Domantas Sabonis as the Kings are splitting the reserve duties between three players. There are other big-name centers still out there like DeMarcus Cousins and Hassan Whiteside, but Bradley is a younger option who could offer some rim protection and rebounding.

Similar to Bradley, Serge Ibaka could be a valuable backup big for NBA playoff contenders. What makes Ibaka a more intriguing option is that he has plenty of postseason experience that includes a title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

In 16 games this season with the Milwaukee Bucks, the power forward/center put up 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game. He made 48.1% of his field goals, 33.3% of his 3-pointers and 61.5% of his free throws.

While he is far from the shot-blocking beasts he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Ibaka can still challenge close to the rim and also spread the floor. Should he do it at a decent level, he could become a very important piece on a playoff run.

3. PG John Wall

Another veteran who is in search of a new home in the NBA is John Wall. The Clippers sent him to the Houston Rockets in the deal that sent Eric Gordon to Los Angeles.

Wall has been dealing with injuries for most of the past few seasons. He missed the entire 2019-20 season with a ruptured left Achilles tendon. He also sat out 2021-22 to clear the way for the youngsters in Houston.

With the Clippers this season, Wall averaged 11.4 points, 5.2 assists and 2.7 boards. His shooting splits were 41-30-68.

Although his health has been a concern and his efficiency is down from his time in Washington, Wall can serve as a pass-first guard off the bench. Interestingly, it doesn’t seem as if there’s much interest in his services.

2. F Carmelo Anthony

Contrary to the other names on this list, Carmelo Anthony has been a free agent since the season started. After playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 season, he went unsigned in the summer.

In his last season in the league, Anthony recorded 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and an assist coming mostly as the team’s sixth man. He shot 44.1% from the field, 37.5% from beyond the arc and 83% from the charity stripe.

The main issue is how his condition is after not playing for nearly a year. If he could provide anything near what he was doing with the Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers, Anthony could bring an offensive spark off the bench.

1. SG Will Barton

In his first year with the Washington Wizards, Will Barton could not replicate what he did for the Denver Nuggets. The shooting guard saw his role significantly diminish, playing just 19.6 minutes per game as opposed to 32.1 in his last season in Denver. He even fell out of the rotation in January.

In 40 games with Washington, Barton averaged 7.7 points, his lowest since 2014-15. Still, he hit 38% of his 3-point attempts, which could come in handy for playoff contenders.

Since he was the starting shooting guard for the Nuggets in their recent playoff campaigns, Barton could still provide important shots late in games.

All things considered, especially his recent postseason history, Barton is the best free agent still available to sign in this NBA season.