The WWE is filled with many young up-and-coming talents with a bright future ahead of them. There are some superstars who you know will become world champions one day. At the same time, some superstars need a little more work before being thrown into the main event scene. With Triple H in charge of creative, we should expect to see some new faces become world champions for the first time. I believe these five WWE superstars will become first-time world champions over the next five years.

Gunther

Gunther could be a world champion by the end of 2023. Gunther has it. He has main event star written all over him. Between his character, in-ring skill, and love for wrestling, he has all the tools to be a world champion. Triple H has done a fantastic job naturally building Gunther as a future WWE superstar. As Gunther continues his Intercontinental Champion reign and continues to impress fans weekly, any doubt that he can be a world champion one day will be put to rest. It’s only a matter of time before Gunther finds himself competing in world championship matches and winning them.

Bron Breakker

The 2-time NXT Champion will be a force on the main roster when WWE decides to call him up. Like Gunther, Breakker has all the tools to be a main-event star in WWE. Not only does he have the look and the move set to be a monster on the main roster, but wrestling is in his blood. The son of Rick and nephew of Scott Steiner will have plenty of opportunities to prove himself to the WWE Universe. Main roster fans are already familiar with him after defeating Dolph Ziggler for the NXT Championship on the Raw after WrestleMania last year. I expect Breakker’s dominance in NXT to carry over to the main roster. Although I think it will take some time to get him into the main event scene, I can see him holding a world championship within a few years.

Montez Ford

Montez Ford has had star written all over him since he debuted in NXT in 2016. Ford has spent his entire WWE career as a member of the Street Profits and has become a household name because of his excellent work. He’s one of the most charismatic performers on the roster and is superb on the mic. Personally, I think both Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins can be world champions one day, but I see Ford getting there first. He’ll have an opportunity to become the United States champion at Elimination Chamber this Sunday. This could be the start of a singles run for Ford. If it isn’t, we should expect that run to come sooner rather than later. Once he starts that run, we’ll see Ford climb the ranks in no time. I can see Ford becoming a mid-card champion, a Money in the Bank holder, and everything in between before winning the big one. The future is unbelievably bright for Montez Ford.

Austin Theory

Austin Theory was positioned to become a world champion under Vince McMahon’s control. Theory had a rocket strapped to his back, and Vince McMahon didn’t care whether WWE fans liked it or not. It didn’t take long for fans to reject Theory and voice their displeasure over his push that nobody asked for. Theory has all the talent in the world and fits the look of a world champion, but he’s too young. With more time to develop his character and solidify himself on the main roster, he can be a world champion one day. Theory is in much better hands now with Triple H in charge. Theory has done an incredible job on the mid-card scene as the United States champion, and in due time, he’ll be back in the main event scene. When that time comes, fans won’t reject him as they did before. Theory will prove to everybody that he can be a main event star over the next few years.

Dominik Mysterio

This may be a hot take, but I love what WWE is doing with Dominik Mysterio. His character has improved a ton since he joined The Judgement Day and is getting better each week. He still needs to improve a lot in the ring, but he’ll get there. Like Bron Breakker, wrestling is in his blood. The son of Eddie Guerrero, I mean Rey Mysterio, will eventually get opportunities for mid-card championships. It may take five years to get there, but I believe Dominik will compete for and win a world championship in the next few years. You have to trust the process with Dominik Mysterio.

There are more than five superstars who can become first-time world champions within the next five years, but these five are my favorites to do so. Between superstars on the main roster and NXT, the future of WWE is in good hands. I can’t wait to watch the next generation of superstars grow in front of our eyes.

