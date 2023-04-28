My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

The WWE Draft is an exciting time for the WWE and its fans. The Draft signals a new era in the company and a fresh start for each brand and many superstars. Not only is this an exciting time for superstars on the main roster, but it’s also exciting for NXT superstars. NXT superstars will be eligible to be selected in the WWE Draft, leaving fans wondering who will get called up to the main roster.

Although some selections may not be too surprising, some superstars will get called up that fans may not expect. Here are six superstars that can get called up to the main roster during the WWE Draft.

Bron Breakker

Let’s start with the obvious choice. Former two-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker had been rumored to be called up to the main roster for a while. Technically, he made his main roster debut last year when he defeated Dolph Ziggler to capture the NXT Championship for a second time.

This time, he’s staying on the main roster for good when he gets called up. Fans were baffled when Bron Breakker didn’t get called up on Raw or Smackdown after WrestleMania, but it made sense after announcing the return of the WWE Draft. This is the perfect time to call up Breakker. He still has much to learn in the ring before becoming a main event star, but he will get there someday. He has the look and attitude to be a top guy in the company.

Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes hasn’t been featured on NXT television since November, leaving fans speculating about where he’s been. Grimes has been rumored to get called up to the main roster for months, but WWE has had no direction for him. The WWE Draft is the perfect time to give him a direction and introduce him to the main roster. The 29-year-old won the North American and Million Dollar Championship during his time in NXT.

He found success in NXT, and he certainly can find success on the main roster. Cameron Grimes has also transformed his body in recent months and looks ready to make an immediate impact if/when he gets drafted. His look and character work should make him a big name on the main roster.

Roxanne Perez

After losing the NXT Women’s Championship at Stand & Deliver, fans believed Roxanne Perez was due for a main roster call-up. The 21-year-old is so young but has proven she can be a big name in the women’s division. Perez has already appeared in the Royal Rumble and on Smackdown last October.

Not only has she won the NXT Women’s and Tag Team Championship during her time in NXT, but she’s also a former ROH Women’s World Champion. Being a world champion and face of a division is nothing new to her. Despite her age, she’ll still be one of the biggest names in the women’s division if selected in the WWE Draft.

Zoey Stark

Like Roxanne Perez, Zoey Stark appeared during the Royal Rumble this past January. The former NXT Tag Team Champion is a tremendous athlete who would be an excellent addition to the women’s division. Starks made her NXT debut in February 2021 and has battled some of the biggest names on the brand.

She held the Tag Team Championship with Io Shirai, and has defeated superstars such as Toni Storm, Candice LeRae, and current NXT Champion Indi Hartwell. Since returning from a torn MCL last summer and becoming a heel, she has been on a roll and should continue that momentum onto the main roster.

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

The tag team of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance is more than ready for a main roster call-up. They are the longest reigning Tag Team Champions in NXT history at 186 days. They have faced any and all challengers and have run out of competition in NXT. Assuming teams are included in the Draft, they should be called up to freshen up the Women’s Tag Team Division. WWE needs to strengthen its tag team division, so Carter and Chance should be selected together and not separated.

Those are six superstars who could get called up to the main roster during the WWE Draft. Many other superstars should also be considered for a call-up, but the superstars I mentioned should be guaranteed draft picks.

