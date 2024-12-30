ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia 76ers head to the west coast to take on the Portland Trail Blazers Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the 76ers-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Trail Blazers Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -225

Portland Trail Blazers: +5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +188

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: KATU 2.2, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The 76ers are finally starting to play good basketball. Philadelphia has won seven of their last 10 games, and four of their last five. In those games, the 76ers are allowing just 108.4 points per game. Allowing less than 110 points goes a long way towards winning in todays NBA. In fact, when the 76ers allow less than 110 points on the season, they are 9-4. That is nine of their 12 wins. It is obvious that the 76ers have to play well defensively if they want to win, and they should be able to Monday night.

Portland is not having a good season, and they are not playing good offensively. The Trail Blazers have scored the sixth-fewest points per game in the NBA, and their field goal percentage is the fourth-lowest in the league. Along with that, the Trail Blazers have the fifth-lowest three-point percentage in the NBA. The 76ers should not have any problem keeping the Trail Blazers under 110 points in this game. If the Trail Blazers continue to struggle on offense, the 76ers will win this game with ease.

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Portland needs to play well defensively in order to hang with the 76ers. The good news is the 76ers are not a good offensive team, even with Joel Embiid. Philadelphia has scored just 106.6 this season, which is the fourth-fewest in the NBA. Their 44.3 shooting percentage is tied with Portland for the fourth-lowest in the league. Even with their good play lately, the 76ers are scoring less than 110 points per game. The lack of scoring from Philadelphia will help the Trail Blazers cover the spread Monday night.

Portland has won their last two games, and they have done it with their offense. They have put up 122 and 126 points in wins over the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks. The Trail Blazers are shooting 50.3 percent from the field, and 40.6 percent from three-point range in those games, as well. They were also able to shoot 29 free throws in their win Saturday night. These last two games have arguably been Portland's two best of the season. If they can keep it up, the Trail Blazers will be able to cover the spread.

Final 76ers-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Portland has won their last two games, but that ends here. The 76ers are the better team right now, and they are the better team overall. This is especially true with their lineup healthy. Embiid is questionable to play, but Tyrese Maxey and Paul George will suit up. I believe the 76ers are going to be to much to handle Monday night. For that reason, I am going to take Philadelphia to not only win this game on the road, but cover the spread, as well.

Final 76ers-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: 76ers -5.5 (-112)