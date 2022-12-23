By Spencer See · 4 min read

Bans are unusual in WWE. However, they do happen especially when a wrestler commits acts that may tarnish the company’s reputation. Someone can also be banned when a wrestler decides to sign with a rival company. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at nine wrestlers who were banned by World Wrestling Entertainment.

Sunny

Sunny was one of the Divas that made WWE women’s division interesting back in the days. For her efforts, WWE inducted her into the Hall of Fame in 2011. In 1996, she was named by tech giant AOL as the most downloaded woman of the year, per the Toronto Sun.

However, life after wrestling has been tough for the WWE Diva. She found herself entering the adult film industry and eventually, prison.

Chris Jericho

For most of this career, Chris Jericho wrestled for the WWE. He won six World Titles, two United States titles, seven Tag Team belts, and a record-breaking nine Intercontinental Championships.

Despite his contributions to WWE, however, Jericho claims that the company has banned him after choosing to sign with AEW.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass

Enzo Amore and Big Cass made waves as a tag team from NXT all the way up to the main roster. However, WWE Creative eventually decided to split the two. Enzo would go on to win Cruiserweight titles. However, he was later charged with sexual assault. Add that to him reportedly being difficult in the locker room, the former Cruiserweight was eventually released.

Unsigned with WWE, Enzo caused another stir by making a scene in Survivor Series in 2018. Not related to WWE storylines, Enzo was ultimately banned from attending live WWE Raw and SmackDown events.

On the other hand, Big Cass’ career was riddled with injuries. He just couldn’t get over the WWE Universe. In the ring, Big Cass tended to go off the script. And behind the scenes, Cass was often found intoxicated. He also had an incident with WWE Diva, Carmella. This eventually led to his release.

Sasha Banks and Naomi

Sasha Banks and Naomi were two of the WWE’s biggest stars in the women’s division. But despite the two wrestlers holding the Women’s Tag Title belts, both Sasha and Naomi were reportedly unhappy with their perceived disrespect. As a result, the two divas decided to walk out of the arena and Monday Night Raw. They were both scheduled to participate in the 6 Pack Challenge.

With their walk out, Sasha and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. Until today, these divas have yet to be mentioned in WWE programming. Furthermore, both have yet to open up about the incident. Among the two, Sasha is reportedly scheduled to wrestle in Japan, according to Wrestle Talk.

However, there have been rumors about a potential return for these women.

Sable

Like Sunny, Sable was also one of the divas that paved the way for women’s wrestling. She is also the wife of current wrestler Brock Lesnar. To the shock of many, Sable is actually banned from the WWE and no one was allowed to mention her in any form of WWE’s programming. This was brought to light after Torrie Wilson was prohibited from mentioning her former colleague in her Hall of Fame speech.

While this may come as a shock to many, Sable actually left the WWE on bad terms. The former star quit WWE and sued them for harassment and unsafe working conditions.

Jimmy Snuka

Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka was one of the wrestlers who took part in several iconic matches back in the day. He wrestled against the likes of Bob Backlund, Don Muraco, The Undertaker, and many more. For his service, the WWE inducted him into the Hall of Fame in 1996.

Unfortunately in 2015, Snuka was arrested and indicted for third degree murder and involuntary manslaughter of his girlfriend Nancy Argentino. With the charge, WWE removed Jimmy Snuka from the Hall of Fame and was never mentioned in WWE programming ever again.

Snuka’s charges were eventually dropped, with the wrestler suffering from several conditions including stomach cancer, dementia, and other ailments. Snuka passed away in 2017.

Chris Benoit

Chris Benoit was in the process of putting together a legendary career. He was a two-time World Heavyweight champion, five time United States Champion, and a Tag Team champion. While he was booked to win a third world championship, it was during the same night Benoit suffered a controversial death.

Benoit’s death was concluded to be a double murder and suicide. Over three days, Benoit allegedly killed his wife, Nancy. The next day, his seven year old son suffered a similar fate. On the last day, Benoit committed suicide at his home’s gym.

There were several theories that could explain Benoit’s actions. One of which included brain damage, which implicated the WWE. Because of this, the company has erased Benoit from their history books and his name was never to be mentioned in programming ever again.