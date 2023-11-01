The late pop singer Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée Melanie Martin has filed a lawsuit against doctors and pharmacies on behalf of their son, Prince, People reported.

Martin's suit for Carter's wrongful death claims that doctors wrote prescriptions for him of hydrocodone, oxycodone and alprazolam without “medical justification,” the magazine said, citing documents it obtained.

The lawsuit also includes doctors and pharmacies, such as Walgreens, knew about the singer's “mental health and psychiatric condition” and still prescribed the medication in inconsistent quantities. Martin alleges that this led to his death in November 2022.

She is suing for damages, and did not comment on the matter.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said that the singer died from accidental drowning on Nov. 5, 2022. Before that, he had been taking alprazolam and inhaling difluoroethane. Carter was 34 at the time of his death.

Melanie Martin: No closure

Martin told TMZ in April, “The results of the autopsy are not closure for me. It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn't make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on? I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions.”

People obtained a copy of the autopsy report which said Aaron Carter was “incapacitated while in the bathtub” as the combination of the inhalant and medication took effect. He most likely slipped under the surface of the water and ultimately drowned.

Hydrocodone, oxycodone (OxyContin) and alprazolam (Xanax) are all prescription medications. Hydrocodone and oxycodone are classified as Schedule II drugs, considered high abuse risk. Alparazolam is classified as a Schedule IV drug, considered as having low potential for abuse and low risk of dependence.