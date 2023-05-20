The New York Yankees have finally parted ways with Aaron Hicks, designating him for assignment. Although Aaron Hicks’ days with the Yankees appear to be over, the outfielder could join another team for the remainder of the 2023 MLB season.

There will be a seven-day period during which the Yankees can either trade Hicks or he can be claimed off waivers. Because the veteran still has two years and $19 million guaranteed left on his contract after the 2023 season, Hicks is almost certain to hit free agency. As a free agent, Hick can sign with any team for the major-league minimum salary.

The Yankees released Hicks because he’s been a below-average player for a third straight season. However, his recent production could prompt a team to take a flier on him. Hicks is hitting 353/.450/.647 with two doubles, four runs scored and a home run in his last seven games. From 2017-2020, Hicks hit .247/.362/.457 and was an important part of New York’s lineup.

Let’s take a look at three of the best landing spots for Hicks after being designated for assignment by the Yankees.

Minnesota Twins

The Yankees DFA’d Hicks to make room for Greg Allen, hoping to improve the league’s worst left-field situation. New York has an MLB-worst .567 OPS from its left fielders. The Twins rank second-to-last in that category with a .575 OPS.

All three of the Twins’ starting outfielders are dealing with injuries. Joey Gallos is day-to-day, while both Nick Gordon and Max Kepler are on the IL. Minnesota has tried to keep Bryon Buxton as a designated hitter in order to prevent him from getting hurt again. Gallo and pitcher Sonny Gray have thrived with the Twins after disappointing stints with the Yankees. Maybes Minnesota believes Hicks could flourish in the same way.

Kansas City Royals

If Hicks wants to try his luck in a smaller city after a rough go of it in New York, Kansas City might be the perfect landing spot. The Royals are in last place with a 14-32 record and are not expected to contend. Hicks could potentially rebuild his value in Kansas City, where there will be little pressure and he won’t be under a microscope.

The Royals have not gotten much production from their outfield. Royals left fielders have an AL-worst .272 on-base percentage. Getting on base was once what Hicks did best, posting an OBP north of .365 in three different seasons. It could be worth it for Kansas City to make Hicks a part of its starting lineup. In a best-case scenario, Hicks could rediscover his old form and become a trade piece for the Royals at the deadline.

St. Louis Cardinals

Once a strength of the team, the Cardinals’ outfield has been a key contributor to St. Louis’ slow start. The Cardinals miss Harrison Bader, who was traded to the Yankees last season. Tyler O’Neill and Dylan Carlson are both on the IL and struggled mightily at the plate before getting hurt. St. Louis left fielders have combined to hit .219/.305/.325 with three home runs and 13 RBI.

The Cardinals have shown signs of life, going 9-3 in their last 12 games. Maybe Hicks could be part of St. Louis getting back into the NL Central race. After being showered with boos throughout the end of his tenure with the Yankees, Hicks might jump at the chance to play in a city that is known for treating its own players well.