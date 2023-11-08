Breaking down five potential landing destinations for former Phillies star Aaron Nola as MLB free agency begins

Aaron Nola is a free agent. The 30-year-old starting pitcher projects to be one of the most sought-after players in MLB free agency. He has established a reputation as an ace-caliber pitcher with the Philadelphia Phillies. So will Nola leave Philadelphia after spending his entire career with the team up to this point?

Nola broke into the big leagues in 2015 with the Phillies. He flashed signs of potential and later ended up earning a permanent spot in Philadelphia's rotation. In 2018, Nola emerged as a star.

He pitched to the tune of a sparkling 2.37 ERA and was selected to his first All-Star team. Nola finished third in NL Cy Young voting as well.

He has been fairly inconsistent over the past few years. Nola finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting during the 2022 season, but saw his ERA jump to a lackluster 4.46 mark in 2023. Still, he's a pitcher who will receive plenty of interest during the offseason.

Without further ado, here are the five best Aaron Nola free agency destinations ahead of the 2024 season.

Return to the Phillies

Nola has found success pitching in Philadelphia alongside co-ace Zack Wheeler. Philadelphia will need to sign at least one more starting pitcher if Nola leaves in free agency.

But re-signing him makes the most sense. Nola understands what it takes to pitch in Philadelphia, and that is extremely important given the passionate fanbase. Some pitchers wouldn't be able to handle performing in the city.

For Nola, the fit is something he should consider as well. He's called Philadelphia home for a long time now, and surely feels comfortable there. Sure, a change may be necessary following his difficult 2023 campaign. Nola's track record suggests he is capable of bouncing back with the Phillies, however.

Returning to the Phillies is an option, but if he leaves what teams should Nola consider signing with?

Aaron Nola heads to St. Louis?

The St. Louis Cardinals endured a miserable '23 campaign. In order to bounce back in 2024, they must add starting pitching.

The Cardinals' offense was surprisingly respectable despite the team's overall underwhelming effort. In the end, the pitching was St. Louis' downfall. In all reality, they probably need to sign two or three pitchers in free agency.

Landing a pitcher like Nola to be the ace would boost the rotation without question. Nola's veteran presence could help St. Louis rebound and win the NL Central in 2024.

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani backup plan

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to pursue Shohei Ohtani. If they fail to sign Ohtani though, perhaps Aaron Nola could be their backup plan.

There is a chance that LA could sign both Ohtani and Nola as well. Although, that would be difficult given the luxury tax. Regardless, Nola would be a good fit for a Dodgers' ball club that needs pitching.

Clayton Kershaw is a free agent and even if LA signs him, Kershaw likely won't pitch until the middle of 2024 after undergoing shoulder surgery. LA is dealing with various other pitching questions marks as well, making it imperative that they land a starter or two.

Aaron Nola is used to big market pitching and could help lead LA's rotation alongside Bobby Miller and Walker Buehler for years to come. Los Angeles is ready to be aggressive in free agency, so the Dodgers will probably be linked to him throughout the offseason.

Red Sox need pitching

Would Aaron Nola and the Boston Red Sox make sense for one another?

Boston must add pitching help if they want to compete. The Red Sox's lineup could use some help as well, but it is good enough to help keep the team afloat.

Pitching will be the priority for the Red Sox, and going all in on an ace like Nola is something they must consider.

Boston has endured trouble finding star pitchers in recent seasons. They have often turned to veterans past their primes which hasn't worked out well. Nola is only 30-years old and projects to still have multiple good seasons ahead of him.

The Red Sox are also a team capable of spending big in free agency. They have displayed hesitancy in doing so over the past few years, but now is the time given the depth in the AL East.

Cubs sign Aaron Nola?

Finally, the Chicago Cubs are expected to be aggressive in free agency after signing new manager Craig Counsell to a historic contract.

Chicago is a ball club that emerged as a fringe contender in 2023. Often times, up-and-coming teams feature a core of players under contract for years to come. For Chicago though, both Marcus Stroman and Cody Bellinger entered free agency this offseason.

The Cubs will need to bring in outside help if they want to take the next step in 2024. Adding an ace like Aaron Nola would be a great move for Chicago as they aim to develop a winner with Counsell leading the charge.