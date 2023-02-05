The Miami Dolphins’ offseason will be crucial. It may carry potential repercussions for the team for years to come. One main concern is Tua Tagovailoa’s potential as a long-term quarterback. Will Miami stick with him or not? This is where the possibility of landing Aaron Rodgers comes in. In our minds, he would be the perfect starting quarterback at Hard Rock Stadium. Here we’ll look at the two best trades that the Dolphins must offer the Green Bay Packers for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Dolphins are a possible destination for the future Hall of Famer. It would make sense for him to join their team. The Dolphins showed promise this season with a successful first year for head coach Mike McDaniel. With weapons like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the roster would be very attractive for a star passer like Rodgers. Improving their quarterback play would give the Dolphins a chance to contend for the Super Bowl in addition to consistent defensive execution. However, they don’t have a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and may have to sacrifice future draft picks to acquire Rodgers. Still, that seems worth it. Remember that if Tagovailoa doesn’t prove to be the long-term QB solution for the franchise, adding Rodgers could make them instant Super Bowl contenders.

Strangely enough, the possibility of the Dolphins acquiring Aaron Rodgers has not been widely discussed. Of course, this is due to Tagovailoa’s presence as their quarterback. In 2022, Tagovailoa had a standout year, topping the league in yards per attempt, yards per completion, and Quarterback Rating. He also set career highs in passing yards and touchdowns. However, Tagovailoa’s future in the NFL is uncertain after three concussions in 12 weeks.

If Tagovailoa is unable to continue playing, the Dolphins need to act quickly to fill the quarterback position. Again, this is a loaded team that is poised to win with talented playmakers such as Hill, Waddle, Bradley Chubb, Terron Armstead, and Raheem Mostert. Young guns like Jaelan Phillips and Christian Wilkins are also around.

Rodgers would be a great fit with this talented roster, especially the dangerous receiving duo of Hill and Waddle. He would also have an advantage in adapting to the system. Keep in mind that Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and Packers coach Matt LaFleur come from the same coaching tree.

Although the circumstances for the Dolphins’ need for a quarterback are unfortunate, adding Rodgers could make things easier to bear on the field. The Dolphins are a compelling option for a Rodgers trade and certainly worth considering.

Did Aaron Rodgers just say he’d like to play for the Miami Dolphins?!?! pic.twitter.com/pZOaGIlWd3 — JDFinsFan (@JDFinsFan) December 26, 2022

Aaron Rodgers for Jevon Holland, a future first-round pick, and a future second-round pick.

To even have a shot at getting Rodgers, the Dolphins need to help address Green Bay’s biggest defensive need, which is at the safety position. Acquiring a top pick or two from Miami in a trade for Rodgers would significantly boost the team’s roster.

If the end of Rodgers’ era in Green Bay is imminent, the team will still have opportunities to reload with extra draft picks. They could have a chance to add impactful playmakers early in the draft. This is something the Dolphins can leverage.

Having a safety like Holland would be pretty good for the Packers, too. In 17 games this past season, the sophomore had 77 solo tackles, two picks, and seven passes defensed. He could also serve as a viable punt returner for the special teams.

Aaron Rodgers for Trent Sherfield, Mike Gesicki, and a future first-round pick

Prioritizing receivers is crucial on the offensive end for the Packers. The Dolphins can leverage this by shipping veterans Trent Sherfield and Mike Gesicki to Green Bay. Sherfield had two touchdowns and averaged 13.9 yards per catch this past season. Gesicki, meanwhile, had five touchdowns and averaged 11.3 yards per catch in 2022.

Remember that the Packers’ current receiver group did not exactly meet Rodgers’ needs this year. They will likely not provide an easy time for Jordan Love either. With Allen Lazard likely departing, the Packers should aim to acquire a couple more reliable pass-catchers in 2023.

Michael Mayer, a standout from Notre Dame, is expected to be available at the Packers’ 15th overall pick and has the potential to bring an immediate impact as a tight end. He would be an upgrade over Robert Tonyan and a possible understudy to Gesicki, whom Miami can send to the Packers. This year’s draft is especially crucial due to salary cap constraints that may limit Green Bay’s ability to sign big-name free agents or trade for big-time receivers like DeAndre Hopkins. Getting Sherfield, Gesicki, and an additional pick could go a long way for Green Bay.