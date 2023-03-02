Aaron Rodgers’ playing future is perhaps the biggest domino to fall this offseason. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback had said he will make his decision “soon enough”, as rumors swirl around teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets. During a recent interview with The Spun, Rodgers’ former Packers teammate Kurt Benkert made a prediction about where the star quarterback will land- and it will surely heat up the Miami Dolphins-Jets rivalry.

Benkert predicted that Aaron Rodgers will end up on the Dolphins.

“Aaron Rodgers is going to end up either a New York Jet or a Miami Dolphin. If I had to REALLY guess, I’d say the Miami Dolphins (because they) have the roster to win a Super Bowl and he could really enjoy some time in the warmth (and) defrost a little bit after all of these years,” Benkert said.

The former Packers quarterback told The Spun that Aaron Rodgers will “end up either a New York Jet or a Miami Dolphin.”

But Benkert took it a step further.

He named the Dolphins, who have a Super Bowl-caliber roster and a warm climate for Rodgers to “defrost” in, as the team he would expect Rodgers to land with if he “really had to guess.”

This would be heartbreaking to Jets fans, who have gotten their hopes up after the team inquired with the Packers about an Aaron Rodgers trade.

But it would have fans of the Dolphins, who made the playoffs in year one under Mike McDaniel and nearly won a playoff game without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, downright giddy.

Benkert has a point. The Dolphins, who have top-tier receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, have the offensive weapons Rodgers has so often lacked.

A sneaky-good defense- and the weather- are icing on the cake. Could Aaron Rodgers end up on the Dolphins?