Aaron Rodgers has returned to the light. After four days of voluntary isolation as part of his darkness retreat, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is sharing some of his experiences on the Aubry Marcus Podcast.

Rodgers was able to envision multiple paths of his future. Fans might not feel any more at ease than they did before he embarked on this quest for clarity, though.

“I spent parts of a couple of days imagining what it would be like to retire, and then imagining what it would be like to continue to play,” Rodgers said on the podcast, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. How each reality unfolded in Rodgers’ mind could determine what uniform, if any, he dons next season.



This offseason has been a bad case of deja vu for Packers fans. Last year, Rodger’s future with the only organization he has called home in his 18 seasons of professional football was in considerable doubt before he signed a three-year, $150 million deal ($101.5 million guaranteed). Perhaps this year the split will finally happen.

Potential trade destinations would include the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets, but retirement cannot be ruled out either. It is clear by now that the four-time MVP marches to the beat of his own drum. All of these teams will have to wait until that drummer plays a tune that Rodgers likes.

Fans are surely desperate to know what direction the franchise is headed towards. Is Jordan Love a viable starting quarterback long-term? Could Aaron Rodgers muster one more deep postseason run with a young, talented wide receiving core?

Pondering these questions will just lead to more stress. And there are not enough secluded cabins to harbor the anxious thoughts of Cheeseheads everywhere.