Aces MVP A’ja Wilson hits teammate Kelsey Plum with a blunt awakening en route to WNBA Finals Game 2 win

The Las Vegas Aces are one win away from claiming the ultimate prize in the WNBA after defeating the Connecticut Sun, 85-71, in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. 2022 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson has done more than her fair share to shoulder the load offensively, averaging 25 points and 10.5 rebounds in the two most important wins of the Aces’ season. However, Wilson knows that basketball is a team game, and she will need her teammates to step up. And Kelsey Plum, the 2022 WNBA All-Star MVP, answered the call in Game 2.

Kelsey Plum dropped 20 points and seven assists, a far cry from the six points and two assists she tallied in her Finals debut. Credits to Plum for stepping up when her team needed her the most, but it was A’ja Wilson who had to snap Plum out of her slump with a blunt assessment of the 28-year old’s struggles.

“I told her she needed to get her s— together,” Wilson shared after the game. “At the end of the day that’s what she needs to do. Make sure she understood that we need her to make shots.”

A’ja Wilson knows all too well that Kelsey Plum is one of the best guards in the league, and it was crucial for the MVP to light a fire under her superstar teammate. Plum averaged 20.2 points in the regular season, good for second in the league, and her elite blend of shot-creation and shotmaking this season marks her true arrival as a bonafide star five years after being drafted first overall. Plum even drew MVP buzz for much of the season as she and Wilson led the Aces to a tie for the best-record in the league at 26-10.

It only took three consecutive first overall picks in A’ja Wilson, Plum, and Jackie Young, but the Aces are a whisker away from taking home the franchise’s first ever championship, including their history in San Antonio. With Plum regaining her form, and Wilson looking unstoppable, the Aces look primed to seal the deal against the Sun in Game 3, which will be held on Thursday, 9 PM ET.