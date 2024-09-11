The Las Vegas Aces got unfortunate news on Sunday as star A'ja Wilson was ruled out for the heavyweight battle with the New York Liberty. The Aces went on to lose a close game, 75-71, and the absence of Wilson was evident.

On Wednesday, the Aces face off against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. This time, they will have Wilson on the floor, as head coach Becky Hammon mentioned, per Callie Lawson-Freeman.

‘Becky Hammon was just asked if A'ja Wilson is on a minutes restriction: “‘l'll be watching her,” Hammon said. “But she says she's good.” Sounds like A'ja is a go tonight in Indiana.'

That is encouraging news for the Aces, especially with the regular season ending soon and health being a big factor as teams try to make a run to the WNBA Finals.

Hammon also revealed they discussed holding Wilson out for another game, but she is returning to the floor to face off against Clark and the Fever.

A'ja Wilson's return is a big boost

A'ja Wilson has played in 34 games this year for the Aces, marking Sunday's contest as the first one she has missed all season long. She leads the team in scoring with 27.3 PPG and is the WNBA leader by nearly five PPG, ahead of Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale (22.6 PPG).

In Sunday's game against the Liberty, Kelsey Plum was the Aces' leading scorer with 25 points in the four-point loss. Other than that, just two Las Vegas players finished with double figures, so Wilson's return is a big boost to the team.

The Fever are entering the showdown with a lot of momentum. They have gone 8-2 since the All-Star break and are trending in the right direction just before the playoffs. Nonetheless, he Aces getting their star back is a step in the right direction.