A'ja Wilson continues to etch her name into the WNBA history books, this time by matching the all-time record for most games with 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ blocks in a career – and she did it in just one month.

Wilson has now recorded three such games in July, tying the records held by WNBA legends Brittney Griner and Candace Parker, per StatMamba.

Wilson's incredible performance comes despite the Las Vegas Aces' recent loss to the Chicago Sky. The star forward's consistency and dominance have been a bright spot for the team.

Despite the Aces' 93-85 loss to the Sky on Tuesday night, Wilson delivered a stellar performance with 28 points and 14 rebounds, continuing the hot streak that has solidified her status as one of the best players in the league.

Wilson's stats this season are a testament to her prowess. She has been averaging 27.2 points and 11.9 rebounds this season. Wilson's performance is not just about scoring; she is a defensive anchor for the Aces, consistently putting up impressive numbers in rebounds and blocks.

As Wilson eyes her third WNBA MVP honor, her impact on the league continues to grow. Should she achieve that, she would become only the third player in WNBA history to win three MVPs.

Aces can't rally past Sky

The Aces’ 93-85 loss to the Sky snapped their winning streak. Chennedy Carter led the Sky with 34 points, while Angel Reese contributed with 10 rebounds. The Aces, despite rallying from a 21-point deficit to tie the game in the fourth quarter, fell short in the end.

Coach Becky Hammon expressed her concerns about the team's performance, particularly their tendency to be more selfish at home.

“They’re a little more selfish at home, we have our friends and family there. Everybody wants to be the it girl,” Hammon said during the post-game press conference, per Candese Charles of ClutchPoints.

Rebounding was a critical issue for the Aces, with the Sky dominating the boards 56-32. Despite Wilson's record-breaking night and her efforts to lead the team, the Aces' defensive lapses and slow start proved costly.

The loss against ChicagoSky comes ahead of the WNBA All-Star/Olympic break. The Aces have four players heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics for Team USA, including Wilson, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum. Hammon plans to use the break to recalibrate and prepare the team for the second half of the season, aiming to secure a three-peat championship.

As Wilson prepares to represent Team USA, she remains focused on the bigger picture.

“I gotta give myself 24 hours to soak in this loss. But I’m not going to lose sight of how much of a blessing it is to be an Olympian,” Wilson said.

The Aces will return to action on Aug. 17, hosting the New York Liberty.