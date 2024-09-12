Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson made history on Wednesday night, becoming the WNBA's all-time leader in total points in a single season during the Aces' 86-75 win over the Indiana Fever. Despite the focus being on her scoring, Wilson still was showing out on both ends of the floor as usual.

During the third quarter, Wilson showed off why she's a strong candidate to take home her third consecutive WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award as she swatted away a Caitlin Clark layup attempt on the fast break.

Wilson's rejection of the young Fever guard had Aces fans and fans around the league going nuts on social media.

“Consider the MVP convo settled,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “A'ja Wilson so majestic in person,” another added.

Another commenter was very passionate about the highlight. “Y'ALL DON'T DESERVE THE GREATNESS THAT IS A'JA WILSON,” they wrote.

Wilson finished her record-setting night with 27 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals, strengthening her cases for both MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. The Aces star dominated a matchup that had some of the WNBA's best players on the floor, including Clark, Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Aliyah Boston. On top of that, the pressure Wilson applies on the offensive end forced Boston into foul trouble, and Indiana's star big eventually fouled out of the game late in the fourth quarter.

As a team, the Aces put on a show defensively against one of the hottest, most explosive offenses in the league. The Fever shot under 40% from the field as a team and just 7-for-26 from the three-point line as they struggled to find any consistent flow in the half court. Additionally, the Aces allowed the Fever to score just six points in transition, which has become one of their biggest strengths during their recent hot streak. With Wilson anchoring the defense, the Aces can shut down just about anyone.