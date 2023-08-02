More than halfway through the 2023 WNBA regular season, it's clear who the best team in the league is right now, and that's the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces currently own an incredible 24-2 record this season, the best record in the WNBA by a wide margin. The New York Liberty own the second-best record at 20-6, a whole four games back of the Aces.

And the Aces continued their historic season with a series of accomplishments they achieved after defeating the Atlanta Dream at home on Tuesday by a final score of 93-72, per a tweet from ESPN Stats & Info:

The Aces continued their historic season with a win vs the Dream: – 2nd team to start 24-2 in WNBA history, joining the 1998 Comets

– 3rd team to start 13-0 or better at home, joining 2010 Storm and 2001 Sparks

– 2nd team to win at least 8 straight games by 10+ points, joining…

Forward A'ja Wilson, 26, has been the Ace's best player so far this season. She leads the team in points (20.7), rebounds (9.5), and blocks (2.3) per game while also chipping in 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

The former South Carolina star is shooting the ball with terrific accuracy from the field in the 2023 campaign — A'ja Wilson's 55.0% field-goal percentage is the highest of her entire pro career by a wide margin.

The Aces are off to a terrific start to the 2023 WNBA season, but they still have a lot of winning left to do if they want to win the 2023 WNBA title. After all, there's still almost half of the regular season left to play. The Aces are certainly trending in the right direction and have a great shot at winning it all, but they should be focused on finishing the season off strong first. Here's to hoping that the Aces will continue their historic level of play for the remainder of the season.