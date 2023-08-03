German sportswear giant Adidas has successfully sold off the remaining inventory of Yeezy sneakers after parting ways with rapper Kanye West, formerly known as Ye, following a series of antisemitic remarks. The first release of the Yeezy shoes generated an impressive 400 million euros ($437 million) for Adidas, AP reports. In response to public pressure, the company pledged to donate a portion of the proceeds to organizations combatting hate and antisemitism.

Adidas has already donated $120,422,500 million to these organizations and plans to contribute an additional $109,448,000 million, as announced on Thursday. The beneficiaries include the Anti-Defamation League, the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, and Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

CEO Bjørn Gulden emphasized the importance of responsibly selling off the remaining Yeezy inventory instead of destroying or writing it off. This approach allows Adidas to make significant donations and support important causes.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The company has already provided 10 million euros to the designated organizations, with a commitment to giving an extra 100 million euros. The final amount of donations may increase based on the outcome of future sales.

Adidas, however, declined to project the total revenue from the ongoing effort to shed the Yeezy gear. The second batch of Yeezy sneakers and slides has already hit the market, and the sales of the remaining inventory will continue throughout the year, as Adidas aims to clear it out entirely.

The decision to distance themselves from Kanye West came in October after he made several antisemitic remarks. In the aftermath of the partnership termination, Adidas successfully managed to capitalize on the high demand for Yeezy sneakers, turning a substantial profit.