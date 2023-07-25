Professional boxer Adrien Broner has publicly extended apologies to several high-profile celebrities, acknowledging past missteps and attempts to mend relationships. In a lengthy open letter shared on his Instagram over the weekend, the controversial fighter took accountability for negatively impacting his connections with various stars over the past decade, Yahoo reports.

Adrien Broner apologizes to Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Gervonta, Rick Ross, Floyd Mayweather & more! He also apologized to Diddy for not drinking Deleon Tequila pic.twitter.com/odeXZCGUJo — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) July 24, 2023

Beginning his letter with candid introspection, Adrien Broner acknowledged his emotional nature and the impact it had on his interactions with others. He addressed rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z, expressing remorse for disrespecting him when offered a contract to sign with Roc Nation, the mogul's sports promotional company.

Meek Mill, another prominent figure, received an apology for their past “awkward” interactions, which involved a mutual female companion referred to as “Shorty” in the letter. Broner also sought forgiveness from fellow boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis, music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, and renowned rapper Rick Ross, acknowledging past wrongdoings in his relationships with them.

Broner candidly recounted his encounter with Jay-Z, admitting to telling him to “suck my d***” upon receiving the Roc Nation contract. His apology extended to expressing gratitude towards Floyd Mayweather for attempting to guide him towards better decisions in his career. The boxer acknowledged that if he had heeded Mayweather's advice, he might have avoided some of the troubles he has faced.

Adrien Broner's journey has seen its fair share of challenges in recent years, with a series of legal battles and personal struggles putting his once-promising career in jeopardy. Through his apology diary, Broner aims to take responsibility for his past actions and work towards reconciliation with those he has hurt along the way.