As Penta blows the heck up in WWE as an instantly over singles star on RAW, fans of professional wrestling have been wondering what Rey Fenix, the other half of the Lucha Brothers, is up to while waiting for his contract to expire with AEW.

Well, in an interview with Lalo Elizarrarás, Fenix broke down his time away from AEW, noting that he's been keeping to himself and growing his business while away from the wrestling ring.

“Mainly, my life has always been about wrestling, and it's not like I stopped training. On the contrary, I have more time to train. I have more time to perfect my skills. I have more time to create new things, to work on my injuries, to work on my body, and mainly, to work on my head. I'm doing personal projects, like buying my house and a future for my children, but I could have had the option of continuing to work every weekend, but nobody stays in a place where they are not wanted. It's very difficult to wear the shirt of one relationship when you need the other party to back you up, to support you, or simply not ask for anything exaggerated that you deserve as an athlete and as part of the relationship,” Fenix declared via Fightful.

“You know that on social media they always say a lot of things to get attention or go viral, they even invent gossip and stories that leave you like “Say, what?” but well, it happens. Every day I'm doing the best I can. We have our Republic of Lucha store, a project that was always a dream for my brother (Penta) and me, and the way things are going, I get to be the head of that project, and I have more time to create projects, create designs, organize what we are going to do today, organize what we are going to do tomorrow, organize what we are going to do next month, spending more time with my children, which is one of the biggest commitments I have in my life.”

Turning his attention to the elephant in the room, Elizarrarás straight up asked Fenix for his status in AEW, including whether he's still under contract and what he knows about future plans for his television return. While Fenix didn't have much to say, his response is interesting all the same, as it showcases a lack of communication between promotion and performer.

“Yes, basically I'm still under contract with an additional extension,” Fenix noted. “I am waiting to be used, to be called to work, or to have my situation clarified a little more.”

Will Fenix ever step in an AEW ring again? Frankly, it's hard to say, but considering how AEW has done business with other stars who have made it clear they want to leave the promotion for WWE, don't be surprised if he's out of action for the rest of the year.