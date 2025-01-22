Donning the classic black and red colors of the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan had a strict NBA uniform policy to live by when changing the world with his revolutionary basketball sneakers. While players of today can wear virtually whatever they want in the game, Jordan's classic numbered line was often limited to Black/Red/White/Grey ensembles. As a result, the “Bred” or black/red colorway was born and will return in the form of the newest Air Jordan 11 low.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Bred colorway was first introduced on the Air Jordan 1 and has since been included as an iteration for every Air Jordan sneaker that followed suit. The Air Jordan 11 is a silhouette notorious for its Bred colorway, including the most recent “Bred Velvet” release surfacing from 2024.

The Air Jordan 11 Low has seen a resurgence as a popular model as of late with Jordan Brand expanding their catalogue of releases for the sneaker. We'll see the low-top version of the Air Jordan 11 “Bred” return for the first time since 2015.

Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet



The Air Jordan 11 Low will feature a low-top derivative from the typical Jordan 11, complete with a black upper throughout the mesh and the classic black patent leather mudguard. The shoes are based in a white midsole and feature a red translucent outsole with black traction pods along the bottom. A red Jumpman logo is seen on the back heel underneath Jordan's “23” on the back tab. The shoes are finished with the typical black rope laces, completing the familiar and classic look.

The Jordan 11 Low “Bred” is expected to release April 26, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $190. They'll release in full family sizing and will be made available through Nike and select Jordan Brand retailers. Be sure to mark your calendars and follow our Sneakers news for more updates on this anticipated release!