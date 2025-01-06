The Air Jordan 11 has always been known as a timeless silhouette and favorite among sneakerheads when it comes to the numbered Air Jordan line. However, the last few years have seen an uptick in popularity in the Air Jordan 11 Low, so Jordan Brand is making the most of it and expanding their release calendar this new year. Building upon past traditions, we'll see the newest Chinese New Year (CNY) Jordan colorway don the classic silhouette.

The Air Jordan 11 is most known for iconic colorways like the Concord, Bred, and Space Jam editions over the last few years. In re-releasing several editions like the upcoming “Gamma” Jordan 11, the Jumpman will continue their push of the Low with an eccentric look to match the Year of the Snake in 2025.

Air Jordan 11 Low “Year of the Snake”

The latest Air Jordan 11 Low will arrive as part of the upcoming “Year of the Snake” retro release from Air Jordan. One of six other releases, this Jordan 11 will feature the continuous theme of iridescent snakeskin textile throughout the uppers in place of the typical patent leather. The top of the shoe is done in premium white leather with mesh eyelets and the classic rope laces. The shoes are then based in a white midsole with an off-white translucent outsole.

Finer details will reveal the Air Jordan branding along the tongue done in stitched leather as opposed to the usual mesh. Lastly, Air Jordan branding is seen on the insoles as the release is expected to come in special packaging.

The Air Jordan 11 Low “Year of the Snake” is expected to release January 23, 2024 for a retail tag of $210. The shoes will see a drop on Nike SNKRS app and should be available at select Jordan retailers in full sizing.

