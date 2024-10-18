ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL Super Fights: Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira kicks off the main card with a matchup in the lightweight division between AJ Mckee Jr. and Paul Hughes. McKee comes into this high-profile matchup with wins in each of his last four fights meanwhile, Hughes came away with his first win in the Bellator cage his last time out extending his winning streak to six in a row. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our McKee-Hughes prediction and pick.

AJ Mckee Jr. (22-1) has now won all four of his fights since moving up to the lightweight division. He most recently submitted Clay Collard in just a little over a minute into the fight back in February. Now, McKee will be looking to extend his winning streak to five in a row when he takes on surging prospect Paul Hughes this weekend at PFL Super Fights.

Paul Hughes (12-1) has been one of the hottest prospects in MMA since he finally signed on with the PFL and Bellator and he made the most of his debut when he finished Bobby King by TKO in the second round. “Big News” will be taking on his stiffest competition to date when he takes on former Bellator Featherweight Champion AJ McKee this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Here are the PFL Super Fights Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL Playoffs Odds: AJ McKee Jr.-Paul Hughes Odds

AJ McKee Jr.: -180

Paul Hughes: +150

Over 2.5 Rounds: -200

Under 2.5 Rounds: +154

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Why AJ McKee Jr. Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Clay Collard – SUB

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 14 (6 KO/TKO /8 SUB)

AJ McKee should emerge victorious against Paul Hughes at this weekend’s PFL Super Fights event, showcasing his superior experience and well-rounded skillset. The former Bellator Featherweight World Champion boasts an impressive 22-1 record, including the longest winning streak in Bellator history at 18 fights. McKee’s resume is stacked with high-profile victories over elite competitors like Clay Collard, Patricio Pitbull, Darrion Caldwell, and Pat Curran, demonstrating his ability to perform at the highest level. His diverse arsenal of striking and grappling techniques, honed through years of top-tier competition, will likely prove too much for the less experienced Hughes to handle.

While Paul Hughes is undoubtedly a talented prospect with a 12-1 record, he lacks the same level of competition that McKee has faced throughout his career. McKee’s experience in five-round championship bouts and his proven ability to finish fights (with numerous stoppages on his record) give him a significant edge. Additionally, McKee’s recent comments suggest he’s highly motivated and focused on securing a title shot against Usman Nurmagomedov with a win over Hughes. This added incentive, combined with McKee’s superior skillset and championship pedigree, makes him the clear favorite to outclass Hughes and secure a decisive victory at PFL Super Fights.

Why Paul Hughes Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Bobby King – KO/TKO

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 9 (6 KO/TKO /3 SUB)

Paul Hughes has a chance to upset the odds and secure a victory against AJ McKee at this weekend’s PFL Super Fights event, showcasing his rising talent and hunger for success. The Irish prospect, with an impressive 12-1 record, has been on a tear, winning his last six fights and demonstrating significant improvements in each outing. Hughes’ recent knockout victory over Bobby King in his Bellator debut highlights his striking prowess and finishing ability. His youth and fresh perspective in the lightweight division could prove to be a significant advantage against the more experienced McKee, who has spent most of his career at featherweight.

While McKee boasts an impressive resume, Hughes enters this fight with a chip on his shoulder, ready to prove he belongs among the elite. The Derry native has been analyzing McKee’s fights for an extended period and has developed a game plan to exploit any potential weaknesses. Hughes’ confidence is evident in his stated intention to push McKee and secure a knockout victory. This mindset, combined with the fact that he’s fighting as an underdog for the first time in his career, could provide the extra motivation needed to overcome McKee’s experience advantage. A win for Hughes would catapult him into the upper echelons of the lightweight division and potentially set him up for a title shot, making this a career-defining opportunity he’s determined not to squander.

Final AJ McKee Jr.-Paul Hughes Prediction & Pick

In this highly anticipated PFL Super Fights matchup, AJ McKee and Paul Hughes are set to deliver an electrifying contest. McKee’s experience and proven track record against top-tier opponents give him a slight edge, but Hughes’ hunger and recent momentum cannot be overlooked. Expect a fast-paced fight with McKee looking to utilize his diverse skillset, while Hughes aims to capitalize on any openings with his improving striking. The bout is likely to go the distance, with both fighters having moments of success. Ultimately, McKee’s championship experience and ability to perform under pressure may prove decisive as he takes a unanimous decision in a closely contested and thrilling fight.

Final AJ McKee Jr.-Paul Hughes Prediction & Pick: AJ McKee Jr. (-180), Over 2.5 Rounds (-200)