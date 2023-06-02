Apparently, Al Pacino couldn't believe his 29 year old girlfriend Noor Alfallah was pregnant, literally. Stunned by the news, he demanded a DNA test because he didn't believe he was capable of impregnating anyone, according to TMZ.

83 year old Al Pacino has medical issues that would have prevented anyone from impregnating someone else, TMZ sources say. Until two months ago, Pacino had no idea that his young girlfriend was pregnant. Upon discovering the baby news, he was “shocked.”

After his initial shock, he asked Noor Alfallah, his girlfriend, for a DNA test. Alfallah obliged, and she showed the results concluding he was the father.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Pacino has been linked to Alfallah since April of 2022. But now they're eight months pregnant. This will be the fourth of Pacino's children, following his 33 year old daughter, Julie Marie, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant. He also has 22 year old twins with his ex Beverly D’Angelo.

Pacino joins Robert De Niro in the old father club. De Niro, 79, just welcomed his seventh child. “Listen, Al Pacino just had a baby, I was just told yesterday morning. I was told yesterday morning, and he's a few years old than me. God bless him, I'm very happy for him,” said De Niro.

De Niro added his perspective about being on older dad. Maybe Pacino could weigh in. “Well, I have certain awareness. When you're older, you have awareness of certain things in life — dynamics, everything, family dynamics, you can't avoid learning certain things and then how you can deal with those and manage them, and this and that… the usual,” said De Niro.