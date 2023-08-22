Alabama Barker, the youngest daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, is hitting back at body-shamers who criticized recent paparazzi photos of her with her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian. In a TikTok video, Alabama revealed that she has an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem, which have led to weight gain, according to Yahoo.

“Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of a sentence, and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views,” Alabama said. “I would love to see you guys getting random pictures of you taken when you're leaving the grocery store, in the middle of a sentence, with your mouth wide open… and let's see how beautiful you look.”

Alabama Barker explained that her thyroid problem and autoimmune disease have caused her to gain weight, and she asked people to “keep your opinions to yourself.” She emphasized that it's important not to judge others based on their appearance, especially when you don't know the full story.

The teenager expressed her hope that young girls watching her video and going through similar experiences won't think there's something wrong with their bodies. She acknowledged that if weight gain affects your health, it might be necessary to address it, but that's not always the case.

Alabama's message resonated with many of her fans, who showed their support in the comments section of her video. Her candid response serves as a reminder of the importance of empathy and not making assumptions about others based on their appearance.