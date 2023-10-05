In recent years, the NCAA transfer portal has become a major part of college athletics, and it has completely changed the landscape of all sports at the level, specifically football. Look at Colorado football for example. Deion Sanders completely changed the roster during the offseason and brought in a major haul from the portal. That wouldn't have been possible in past eras of the sport. Another big team that is always involved with the portal is Alabama football. The Crimson Tide brought in Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner in the offseason, and many portal players give Alabama a look when they are searching for a new home. As time goes on in this new era, the game will continue to adapt, and we saw a new rule change this week that will have an effect on things, and Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke on said new rule.

Previously, when a season ended, the portal window was open for 45 days, but the new rule change has reduced the time down to 30 days.

“I’m sure there was good reason to do what they did,” Nick Saban said during his Wednesday press conference for Alabama. “I’ve said before I’m all for players having rights to do the things they wanna do. I’m all for name, image and likeness and guys being able to do things that create value for them.”

Saban didn't have too much to say on it besides that, but he is aware of the fact that some schools will pay players just to come to their program, and he offered his views on that.

“I’m not for just paying guys to play,” Saban continued. “That’s not what name, image and likeness was supposed to be. I don’t really know what they did today, so I really shouldn’t comment on it.”

The transfer portal and NIL have certainly gone hand in hand in the recent years of college football, and it will be interesting to see how this new rule will affect the game.