‘Don’t do that s***’: Nick Saban’s furious reaction to Alabama football player doing ‘horns down’ celebration after win over Texas

Nick Saban and the Alabama football program survived a massive upset in its second game of the season. Texas football gave them a huge scare and forced them to execute a game-winning drive. Bryce Young and the offense did just that, giving the No.1 ranked Crimson tide a 20-19 victory.

After the final whistles sounded following a failed deep pass attempt, Alabama players like Henry To’oTo’o and Malachi Moore did the “horns down” gesture to mock the Longhorns. Once Saban saw his players doing the hand gesture, he immediately put the kibosh on it. He used some NSFW language to call them out before shaking hands with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.

Nick Saban, definitely not a fan of his player doing horns down after escaping with a win over Texas: pic.twitter.com/KNdKQU2Tsf — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 10, 2022

Nick Saban runs a tight ship with his team and doing the gesture is a penalty under Big 12 rules, which the Alabama coach was not aware of until the day before the game. So, of course, he doesn’t want his players doing it. Running the risk of a penalty, even after the final whistle, was simply not worth it to him.

Alabama football struggled to get going against the Texas defense for most of the game. Young made the right throws and evaded the pressure to keep the Crimson Tide going in the fourth quarter. His 20-yard scramble on the Tide’s final drive put them in field-goal range and put the finishing touch on a strong performance. He completed 27 of his 39 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown while running for 38 yards. Jase McClellan had a big day with an 81-yard run to the end zone and 99 total yards from scrimmage.

Although Texas probably would have won if starting quarterback Quinn Ewers didn’t get injured in the first quarter, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide took care of business. Alabama football has now started 2-0 for the 19th consecutive season.