The downside of being a top team is that talented backups who don't get the snaps they deserve will transfer, and that's exactly what happened to Alabama football on Friday. Former four-star wideout Kendrick Law is jumping ship to Kentucky, via On3.

Law had just 10 receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown for the Crimson Tide this season, highlighted by a four-catch, 37-yard performance in their 24-17 loss to Tennessee. However, the 5-foot-11, 209-pounder committed a personal foul that changed a fourth-and-7 play to a fourth-and-22 at the end of the game, leading to a turnover on downs that sealed their second defeat.

Alabama co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard wasn't pleased afterward, publicly telling Law “It's not just about you,” via AL.com's Nick Kelly.

Law only appeared in six games this past season as he dealt with an injury he suffered on September 28th against Georgia. The junior concludes his Crimson Tide tenure with 33 catches for 343 yards and a touchdown.

Regardless, Law can now put all of that behind him as he starts his new journey.

Kendrick Law will play more for Kentucky than Alabama football

The Louisiana native arrives just in time for the Wildcats, via On3's Alex Byington.

“Law is currently the No. 38-ranked receiver and No. 197 overall transfer per On3’s 2025 Top Transfer Portal Players,” Byington said. “The addition of the speedy Law will help alleviate Kentucky’s previous transfer losses of Barion Brown and Dane Key. Brown committed to LSU, while Key is considering Georgia and Ole Miss.”

Key and Brown were first and second on Kentucky in receiving this past season respectively. That means there's a clear lane for Law to be a main contributor to the offense next season, a far cry from his reserve role with the Crimson Tide.

Kentucky had a difficult 2024 campaign (4- 8, 1-7 SEC), but head coach Mark Stoops is confident after already landing several commits in the portal, via 247 Sports' Aaron Gershon.

“We're in a better position right now than I've ever been in,” Stoops said. “Hopefully, that'll carry over. That doesn't mean it's an end all, be all, but we've worked hard behind the scenes to put ourselves in a position to try to catch up.”