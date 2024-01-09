Jalen Milroe leads the way early on.

The college football season is officially over after the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Washington Huskies in the national title game on Monday night. Even though the season just ended, it's never too early to look ahead, and previews of the expanded College Football Playoff field and way-too-early Heisman rankings are always fun conversations to have. One name who emerged as the 2024-2025 Heisman Trophy favorite is Alabama football star quarterback Jalen Milroe, per the latest odds from BetOnline.

Jalen Milroe, Alabama: +700

Carson Beck, Georgia: +750

Quinn Ewers, Texas: +800

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon: +1000

Will Howard, Ohio State: +1400

Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee: +1600

JJ McCarthy, Michigan: +1600

It's going to be quite the field for the Heisman Trophy next year, although all of Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are headed for the NFL.

Milroe had a massive year for the Alabama football program, throwing for 2,718 yards with 23 touchdowns and rushing for another 468 yards and 12 scores. In the Rose Bowl loss to Michigan, Milroe struggled with just 116 yards passing, although the Wolverines defense showed again how dominant they are against Washington in the title game.

Georgia QB Carson Beck flashed his talent with 3,738 yards and 22 scores for the Bulldogs, and their only loss of the year came against Alabama in the SEC title game. One other interesting name on this list is Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava, who dazzled in his first career start in the Citrus Bowl against Iowa and has Rocky Top buzzing with excitement looking ahead to next season.

Let the Heisman Trophy discussion begin.