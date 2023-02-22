A former Alabama football star seems to have had a rough go of it during his first day on Nick Saban’s staff. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, a new director of player development for the Alabama football team, joked on Twitter Monday that the head coach chewed him out as part of his introduction to his new job.

“1st day on the Job I got a a– Chewing from Coach Saban,” Clinton-Dix, an ex-Alabama safety who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers, said in a Tweet. “1 down 5 million to go.”

I need Jesus Doug 🤣 — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) February 21, 2023

The former Crimson Tide star is part of a new-look coaching staff under Nick Saban. Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is in his first year with the Crimson Tide, replacing Bill O’Brien. New defensive coordinator Kevin Steele came over from Miami for his third stint as part of Saban’s staff. Pete Golding left his role as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator to take the same position with Ole Miss.

Clinton-Dix was an Alabama safety from 2011-2013. He was part of national championship teams in 2011 and 2012 before being selected as an All-American in 2013.

Clinton-Dix played with the Packers from 2014-2018. The No. 21 overall pick in the 2014 draft was a Second-team All-Pro for the 2016 season. Clinton-Dix played for Washington in the 2018 season and the Chicago Bears the following year.

After bouncing around the league and being unable to stay on a roster, Clinton-Dix signed a one-day contract with Green Bay and retired as a Packer in December 2022.

The Alabama football team failed to make the College Football Playoffs last season for just the second time since the CFP first started during the 2014-2015 season.