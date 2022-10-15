Nick Saban gets real on reception Alabama football will receive vs. Tennessee

Nick Saban doesn’t expect Tennessee fans to be thrilled about Alabama football’s presence at Neyland Stadium, per Michael Casagrande.

“We’re not expecting a warm welcome when we come up here,” Nick Saban said.

It should be noted that Alabama football rarely receives a warm welcome on the road. They are a college football powerhouse that causes fans to either love them or despise them.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have endured some close calls so far in 2022. Nevertheless, they enter Saturday’s affair sporting a 6-0 record. But Tennessee football heads into this bout with a 5-0 record. Alabama football is still considered the favorite in this game. However, the Volunteers feature no shortage of upset potential at home.

Nick Saban recently shared his honest thoughts on Hendon Hooker and Tennessee’s impressive 2022 performance.

“Hooker is one of the best passers in the country but has the ability to extend plays with his feet… we’ve got to get ourselves right to play them and that defense,” Saban said. “This is a really, really good team, and a real challenge for us.”

The Tennessee offense has caught Nick Saban’s attention, as he also stated that the Volunteers possibly have one of the most explosive offenses in the nation.

The Alabama-Tennessee matchup projects to be an exciting contest. Both teams truly believe that they have what it takes to get the job done. Unfortunately, only one of them can remain undefeated.

Nick Saban will look to lead Alabama football to a pivotal victory in Tennessee.